Tennessee toddler freed from antique wooden barrel

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Emergency crews from Portland and Sumner County were able to free a toddler who became trapped in a wooden barrel over the weekend.

Kelly Strubing told News 2 her two-year-old son, Dorian, somehow got stuck in the antique barrel while visiting his grandparents Saturday.

She and her husband drove Dorian to the emergency room at TriStar Portland, where Strubing said X-rays were taken to determine where the boy’s feet, knees and hips were.

(Courtesy: Kelly Strubing)

The Portland Fire Department and Sumner County Emergency Medical Services worked with hospital staff to free the young boy, utilizing a power saw to cut away some of the bottom of the barrel.

Strubing said screwdrivers were also used to chip away at the wood until there was a hole big enough for Dorian’s feet to fit through.

Once his legs were straightened, crews were able to pull Dorian out of the top of the barrel.

The two-year-old was not injured, according to his mother.

“It was certainly nerve-racking, but now that he’s safe we all are getting a good laugh from it,” Strubing explained.

After the ordeal was over, Strubing said she asked the first responders who helped with the rescue to sign the wooden barrel, which now serves as reminder of Dorian’s first-ever trip to the ER.