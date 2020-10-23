Tennessee toddler vies for top prize in mullet championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As more and more people are starting to bring back the mullet hairstyle, one Middle Tennessee kid is turning heads with his style.
Archie is one-and-a-half and in the running in an online Mullet Championship for his Tennessee Top Hat.
The DeKalb County boy is one of 10 kids to advance to the finals of the contest and he is the youngest of the finalists.
His mom, Faidra Reed, could not be more proud.
“I really didn’t expect him to get chosen because I knew there were others, but he is so cute so how could he not be?” explained Reed.
Reed added Archie’s mullet was her husband’s idea and they have never cut the back of his hair.
Both Billy Ray Cyrus and Morgan Wallen’s mullets helped draw inspiration, according to Reed.
Voting in the contest ends on Sunday. If archie is able to come out on top, he wins 500 dollars!
