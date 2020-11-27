Tennessee woman missing after sending one-word text to her mother

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevier County deputies are asking for help finding a woman missing since Nov. 24 when she texted her mother the word ‘”mama.”
Heather Reinhart Newman, 33, is described as standing 5’5″ tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.
She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Newman was last seen walking from her residence on Sourwood Court on Tuesday.
Anyone who may have information on Newman should call the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668.
