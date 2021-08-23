Tennessee woman pleaded for help on Facebook before she was swept away in floodwaters

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Waverly woman took to social media as floodwaters rushed into her home Saturday morning to plead for help.

“Well, if anybody has seen me on Facebook Live. We are being flooded right now in Waverly, Tennessee. Really scary,” said Linda Almond shortly before she died in the flooding.

Family members told News 2 Almond and her son climbed to the roof but it collapsed and both of them were swept away.

Her son was rescued but Almond did not survive.

Family members said they want to share her story to show how terrifying the flooding was and how quickly Mother Nature can turn on you.

They ask people to understand how important it is to tell the people in your life that you love them because you never know when they will be gone.