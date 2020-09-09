Tennessee woman spotted chewing on horse’s mane charged with public intoxication

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – A Tennessee woman was charged with public intoxication after being spotted chewing on a miniature horse’s mane, claiming it was candy.
Cynthia Teeple was spotted at a home in LaFollette last month, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a report from WLAF, Teeple was seen shirtless eating grass and dirt from the horse enclosure and chewing on the horse’s mane near its head. WLAF said she told the deputy, “the horse’s hair is made of Laffy Taffy and Airhead candy.”
The deputy said she didn’t know where she was and admitted to taking meth the day before. Teeple was then taken into custody.
