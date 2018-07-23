Texas officer escorting colleague's funeral killed by suspected drunken driver

CBS DFW Senior Cpl. Earl Givens (CBS DFW)

CBS DFW Senior Cpl. Earl Givens (CBS DFW)

DALLAS (CBS/AP) - The driver of an SUV that struck and killed a Dallas police officer on a motorcycle has been arrested. Authorities say 32-year Dallas Police Department veteran Senior Cpl. Earl Jamie Givens was killed by a suspected drunken driver Saturday while accompanying the funeral escort of another Dallas officer.

Givens was stopped on his motorcycle when he was struck by the SUV at high speed.

Adrian Breedlove, 25, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. He has since bonded out of jail, CBS DFW reports. He underwent a field sobriety test following the crash.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. and closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 20 in southeast Dallas.

Givens was taken to Baylor University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Authorities have not indicated what charges could be filed in the case.

CBS DFW reports that Givens was dedicated to the Assist the Officer Foundation, raising money for officers and their families who need it. A fund was set up for the family of Givens.

When Courtney Helms heard about Givens' death, she was stunned. "My husband is stationed here at Central. He's kind of known the corporal through being at the station," she said.

Helms said being an officer's wife hasn't made memorials like Given's any easier.

"We all signed up for it. But I guess, when something like this happens, it kind of brings those emotions to the forefront and shakes us a little," said Helms.

When asked about what she knew about Givens, she said, "He was always a very friendly guy. Always the center of any story or interaction that was going on. Kept people laughing, kept the morale up at the station."

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.