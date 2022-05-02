EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Westside, Texas, resident is behind bars after pulling a gun on his neighbors that asked him to slow down while speeding in their neighborhood, a report shows.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the incident happened along the 6900 block of Pearl Ridge, shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.

EPPD officials said they were dispatched to a home regarding a “subject with a gun”.

The investigation revealed 37-year-old Manuel Villarreal was driving a pickup truck “at a high rate of speed” on Pearl Ridge when one of two residents along the street asked him to slow down.

Police said 23-year-old Cynthia Gomez and 24-year-old Collins Smith reported Villarreal drove to the end of the street, turned around, and headed back in their direction. One of them told police that they had to move out of the way to avoid being hit.

Officials add that Villarreal then parked at his home, just across the street from them.

Gomez and Smith went inside their house and, a short time later, heard a noise outside. Looking through a window, they saw Villarreal parked in front of their house holding a gun pointed in their direction.

Villarreal was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with three counts of

aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $300,000 bond, along with a parole violation charge.