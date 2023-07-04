ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Ann Hollingsworth keeps a binder of memories with her. It is full of pictures and report cards belonging to her younger sister, Tina Milford.

As Hollingsworth turns the pages, she flips to newspaper clippings from the day her sister was found dead.

“It was kind of hard to believe,” Hollingsworth said.

Milford was a single mom and working at the Li’l Cricket market off US-178 near I-85. She was last seen there around 1:30 a.m. on June 24, 1983. By 2:45 a.m., she was missing, according to investigators.

“When we arrived on scene, nothing seemed untouched,” Shale Remien of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said. “It didn’t look like a full out robbery. Her shoes were still there. Her purse was still there as well as her makeup. $2,000 was left in the safe untouched.”

Milford’s body was found the next day near a dirt road in Piedmont about 12 miles away.

“She was shot on the left side of her head,” Remien said.

Detectives still do not know who killed her.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said its team continues to review the case and has even tested evidence with new technology.

“Tina Milford’s name is still spoken up and down the hallways on a daily and weekly basis,” Remien said. “Multiple detectives have looked into this.”

Investigators believe Milford’s friends may have some answers.

“There’s a whole group of people that Ms. Milford used to hang out with who could potentially know who is behind this,” Remien said. “They’ve been sitting on that for 40 years. They have kept quiet.”

“At the sheriff’s office, we know the truth is out there running on the streets of Anderson County,” Remien continued. “Our detectives are still adamant and determined to find out who is behind Milford’s death.”

“I wish they could give us some kind of hope about the case — who did this and why,” Hollingsworth said.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.