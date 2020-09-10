Thick clouds of mosquitoes kill Louisiana livestock after hurricane

FILE- In this Sept. 25, 2014 file photo, containers hold genetically modified aedes aegypti mosquitoes before being released in Panama City, Panama. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering whether the biotech firm Oxitec should test its lab-bred mosquitoes near Key West. The public has until midnight Friday, May 13, 2016 to weigh in on a plan to release genetically modified mosquitoes in Florida. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco, File)

VILLE PLATTE, La. (AP) — Experts in southwest Louisiana say clouds of mosquitoes have been so thick since Hurricane Laura that they’re killing cattle and horses.

This Sept. 2, 2020, photo provided by veterinarian Craig Fontenot, of Ville Platte, La., shows deer at a ranch where they were killed by hordes of mosquitoes. (Dr. Craig Fontenot via AP)

Veterinarian Craig Fontenot of Ville Platte says the swarms drain animals’ blood and animals also become exhausted from constantly moving in an attempt to avoid the biting insects.

He estimates that hundreds of cattle and a few horses have been killed in his five-parish area.

A photo he took shows mosquitoes blanketing a bull’s belly. Louisiana State University’s AgCenter agents say spraying has begun to thin the hordes pushed out of marshes by the storm that made landfall Aug. 27.