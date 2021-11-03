Thief steals Challenger from Tennessee dealership – and he didn’t hotwire it or have keys

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WKRN) — There are a lot of cars for sale at Murfree Motors on Old Fort Parkway. Last weekend, someone stole one without even using the keys.

Tovi Osman owns the small, used car dealership, and Sunday morning his security cameras captured someone stealing a bright blue Dodge Challenger off his lot. In the video, you can see a man busting out the passenger’s side window and jumping head-first inside.

But, employee Bryan White says the keys to the Challenger are still inside their shop, and he thinks the thief used some sort of transmitter to start the car.

“You can just get in any car that has a wireless key start or push button,” White said.

White says, basically, the device intercepts the signal from a key fob and bounces it to the vehicle.

The security footage from the same night shows the culprit also busting the window of another black car on the lot, but he couldn’t get it running. White says that’s likely because the key fob was not inside their office.

“We didn’t have the key fob on the property at that time. He couldn’t get that,” White said.

The Murfreesboro Police Department says the incident and how the thief cranked the engine are still under investigation. In the meantime, Murfree Motors says they’re out about $22,000.

“This is not a large car lot this is a family-owned small car lot,” White said. “It’s a headache. It’s a big headache.”

If you see the stolen Challenger, call Murfreesboro Police at 615-893-1311.