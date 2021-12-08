Three teens arrested after threatening to shoot, bomb and burn Grafton High School in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Three York County high school students have been arrested after sending threatening text messages to one another.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night that three Grafton High School students were exchanging texts about shooting, bombing, and burning the school on December 8.

One of the student’s parents alerted the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office about the messages.

After searching through the night to find the students, they were all taken into custody and transported to the Merrimac Detention Center where they are awaiting a detention hearing.

Deputies say they have been charged with conspiracy, threats to bomb and burn, and threats of death on school property.

In addition to criminal charges, the students will face disciplinary action in accordance with the YCSD Student Handbook and Conduct Code.

“I am extremely pleased with the outstanding efforts of our Deputies, School Resource Officers, Investigators, and the collaborative effort between the York County School Division,” said Sherriff Danny Diggs. “I am thankful for the quick manner in which the case was handled and the swift conclusion of this case to help to put people’s minds at ease.”

The York County School Division released the following statement on Wednesday: