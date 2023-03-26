TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL/WNCN) — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) in Georgia is receiving reports of a missing tiger.

Deputies said the tiger, from Pine Mountain Animal Safari, is reportedly unaccounted for following a confirmed tornado Sunday morning.

Earlier Sunday morning, they shared a tornado warning on their Facebook page.

They said they also received multiple reports of trees down, damage to houses and power lines down. Deputies also said some cell service was interrupted and warned people not to travel.

There is a tornado watch for the area until 1 p.m. Sunday and a flood watch until Monday, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office did not share any more information about the tiger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.