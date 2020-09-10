Tiger reportedly spotted in Knoxville, Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office issued a Be On the Lookout alert for a tiger late Wednesday night after reports of the animal being spotted in southeast Knoxville.

According to KCSO, its Patrol Units, Animal Control, Air Watch, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Knoxville Police’s Animal Control Unit, and representatives with the Tiger Haven big cat sanctuary were working Wednesday night to locate a tiger that was spotted by a KCSO Deputy in the Forks of the River Industrial Park.

KCSO said just before midnight that there had been no other sightings “at this hour,” and would keep the public updated as more information becomes available.

If anyone has any information on a missing tiger or locates the tiger, they’re asked to please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

More headlines from CBS17.com: