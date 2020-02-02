Toddler boy dies from random gunfire in neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say that a child was killed in the city’s Hillside Court development late Saturday afternoon.

Police say the child is 3-years-old and was a victim of random gunfire.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue around 4:15 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Police say officers found the boy with an apparent gunshot wound. The child was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority released a statement following the death of the toddler. The agency manages public housing property.

“As you can imagine, we are devastated by this news. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of the young victim,” said CEO Damon E. Duncan.

“Our Director of Public Safety is currently working with local law enforcement to determine the events that led to this tragedy and responsible parties. Again, heartfelt sympathies to the family affected by this unimaginable tragedy,” Duncan added.

