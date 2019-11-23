Toddler died after mom’s ‘extreme indifference to human life,’ warrant says

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – A woman is in custody after being charged in the death of her 2-year-old son earlier this month.

Okedia Colvin, of Dillon, was arrested Friday and is charged with homicide by child abuse and/or neglect. The case is being handled by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

An arrest warrant obtained by WBTW says Colvin’s 2-year-old son died Nov. 7 following what the warrant calls “an extreme indifference to human life.”

The warrant alleges Colvin didn’t seek her son medical attention after his feeding tube malfunctioned.

The warrant also says she didn’t properly feed her son, or care for him following a tracheostomy, which led to complications contributing to his death.

If convicted, Colvin could face anywhere from 20 years to life in prison.

She is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center.

