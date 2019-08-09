Toddler dies after becoming trapped in washing machine

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler died at a Florida home after becoming trapped in a front-loading washing machine.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that the 3-year-old boy died Sunday.
Orlando police say the boy was playing with a sibling in the laundry room when he somehow got inside the washing machine. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators did not release further details and the death remains under investigation. No charges were immediately reported.
