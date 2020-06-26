Toddler found in cage during Tennessee animal abuse investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew tells News 2 officials are on the scene of a child abuse investigation after a toddler was found in a cage Thursday.

Belew said the investigation initially started out as an animal abuse investigation at a property in northern Henry County. Upon arriving, deputies made several disturbing discoveries. The child was allegedly found in a room with large snakes and mice.

In addition to the child being found, deputies discovered roughly 100 marijuana plants on the property. The sheriff’s office is also helped rescue more than 100 animals. Deputies also seized semi-automatic guns.

Belew said charges are pending against several suspects.

More details will be released during a news conference Friday morning.