Toddler found in Myrtle Beach parking lot while woman was unconscious in car, warrant says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 3-year-old child was running around a Myrtle Beach parking lot while a woman was unconscious in a car, according to a warrant obtained by WBTW.

Bree Melinda Clarkson, 30, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Monday and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Police were called June 8 to an unspecified location and saw that Clarkson was allegedly unconscious in the driver’s seat from a narcotic overdose.

A 3-year-old was running around the parking lot and in an area near a main highway, according to the warrant.

According to the warrant, police said Clarkson’s actions put the child at unnecessary risk.

Clarkson is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon.