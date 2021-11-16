Toddler girl’s death ruled homicide; mom and boyfriend face murder charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department released an update on the Opelika Death Investigation that occurred Friday.

Opelika Police Detectives and Lee County Coroner’s Office opened an investigation on the death of a 2-year-old female.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Science performed a postmortem examination that confirmed the child died from multiple blunt force trauma. The examination ruled the death as a homicide.

Monday, the names of the mother and a male acquaintance were released after the two were arrested in the murder of the toddler.

Chasity Umeko Baker and Jamario Emanuel Mitchell, both 28, and both of Opelika were charged with murder Monday.

Investigators say Mitchell is not the child’s father and was believed to be in a dating relationship with the baby’s mother.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information are asked to share information by one of the following: