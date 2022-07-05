JAMES RIVER, Va. (WNCN) – The Toronto Blue Jays organization released a statement on Sunday following the death of its first base coach’s daughter who passed away in a boating accident in Virginia.

Julia Budzinski (WTVR)

“It is with deep sadness the Toronto Blue Jays mourn the loss of Julia Budzinski, eldest daughter of First Base Coach Mark “Bud” Budzinski and his wife, Monica,” the first part of the statement said.

Multiple reports said Julia, 17, died Saturday along the James River in a boating accident.

The Associated Press also reported that the Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays held a moment of silence in Julia’s honor before the first pitch of Sunday’s game after Toronto opted to play despite Bud taking a leave of absence, that was also reported by AP.

CBS 17 has talked to multiple Triangle boating safety officials already this season as more and more people are taking to the water.

Raleigh’s Robert Covington and Crystal Lloyd said to always remember to wear a life vest and stay hydrated and sober if you’re behind the wheel of a boat, respectively.

Additionally, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary spent a day in April voluntarily checking boats, answering questions and teaching people about boater safety on Falls Lake after the sheriff’s office responded to four drownings at the lake alone in 2021.

“Alcohol and water activities do not mix,” Wake County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Maj. George Barnes said April 23. “It’s tempting to be drinking out on your boat, out on these shorelines, but it causes problems.”

Meanwhile, Hayden Schackelford with the Coast Guard Auxiliary, said he recommends everyone, both boaters and passengers, take a boating safety course before hitting the water.

The course can tell you about little symbols out on the water, what to be aware of and proper adequate while driving through the water.

Meanwhile, WTVR, the CBS affiliate in Richmond, reported Julia’s cause of death was a “freak accident” after “she came in contact with the boat that was pulling her” after she fell off the tube while tubing with family.

WTVR also reported no alcohol or foul play was a factor in the accident. But that was not officially reported until Monday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.