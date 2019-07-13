Tractor-trailer flips after hitting boat abandoned in highway near Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A tractor-trailer overturned in an early Saturday crash after hitting a fishing boat that was abandoned in the highway.

The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 501 between Aynor and Conway near D Street, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews received the call around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, according to officials.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, which happened about 18 miles from Myrtle Beach.

The tractor-trailer, a UPS truck, could be seen on its side at the crash scene. The mangled boat was still in the highway after the crash — with its outboard engine a few feet away on the pavement.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is still investigating the incident.

