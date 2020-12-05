Tractor-trailer hauling 200 pigs crashes, catches fire on I-95 in Virginia

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash right on the edge of Stafford County and Prince William County caused major delays on Interstate 95 throughout the day Friday.

Drivers traveling northbound were forced to reroute due to a closure of northbound lanes at mile marker 147. Traffic on I-95 was backed up at least eight miles on Friday afternoon.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at 10:28 a.m. They say the 2005 Peterbilt tractor trailer ran off the left side of the road and hit a jersey wall. The back of end of the truck came to a stop across the travel lanes.

VSP has charged the driver — 58-year-old David L. Ressler of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania — with reckless driving.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene on 10:30 a.m. for a large vehicle fire. The fire was coming from the cab of a tractor trailer that had jackknifed across the northbound lanes on I-95. The fire was under control after about 15 minutes, the fire department also contained a diesel spill.

The tractor trailer had been transporting pigs approximately 200 pigs, 20 of which were killed in the crash. Six of the 20 pigs killed had to be euthanized by a veterinarian who responded to the scene.

Ressler was wearing a seatbelt and only sustained a minor injury and was helped on the scene.

As of 4:15 p.m. VDOT all lanes are reopened on I-95 northbound.

