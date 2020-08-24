TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida wildlife officials have trapped a Suwanee alligator snapping turtle that weighs a whopping 100 pounds.
Photos provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission show the massive turtle, which was found along the New River last week.
Biologists had set six hoop net traps in the area and caught the 100-pound male along with a 46-pound female and another 64-pound male.
The New River is a blackwater stream that runs throughout South Florida. It has low biological productivity, so finding a turtle of this size there is a rare occurrence.
The alligator snapping turtle is protected as a State Species of Special Concern by Florida’s Endangered and Threatened Species Rule.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- After 1st week back, student at NC school tests positive for COVID-19
- Falwell says family faced blackmail attempt over affair
- How Raleigh’s Women’s Center continues to offer help during a pandemic
- Trappers capture massive Suwanee alligator snapping turtle
- ‘This is serious’: Clayton fire chief says after 17 of 41 firefighters test positive for COVID-19