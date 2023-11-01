YORK, S.C. (WJZY) — The trial for a South Carolina woman charged in the death of her 4-year-old daughter is set to begin Tuesday, the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in York confirmed with Queen City News.

The 4-year-old girl, identified as India, was found ‘stuffed in a drawer’ at a home along Gentle Breeze Lane in Rock Hill in May 2020, authorities said.

Both Jackleen Mullen, 23, and her boyfriend Audrevious Williams, 26, were charged with homicide by abuse or neglect in connection to the child’s death.

Detectives said Mullen told them her daughter, India, who was physically disabled and had special needs, was staying with family.

Instead, authorities said they found the young girl dead in the couple’s bedroom.

“He and Mullen shared extreme indifference to the child’s life and well-being,” a detective told the judge in 2020, requesting the couple be denied bond, which was granted at that time.

The child showed signs of blunt force trauma and respiratory distress, detectives said. Several years ago, investigators said evidence was recovered at the home that connects the couple to the child’s murder but did not elaborate.

When Mullen was told her daughter was found dead she ‘showed no emotion or empathy,’ detectives told the judge in 2020.

Mullen appeared in court several years ago, where she had tears in her eyes. She and her boyfriend appeared separately and said little at that time. Both were appointed public defenders and ordered not to have any contact with their three other young kids.

Williams has two children, who were ages 1 and 7 at the time, who were with the Department of Social Services. Mullen had another 4-year-old child at the time, who was staying with relatives.

As the trial for Mullen starts Tuesday, York County court officials said Williams’ case is still pending.

If convicted, both could face 20 years to life in prison.