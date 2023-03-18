FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A trial date has been set for a Florence County DJ charged in a human trafficking case, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

The trial for Jason Roger Pope is scheduled to begin April 17, according to the attorney general’s office.

Pope, also known as “DJ Kidd” was indicted in January 2020 on 14 charges ranging from criminal sexual conduct with a minor, promoting the prostitution of a minor, multiple counts of human trafficking, kidnapping and other offenses.

Investigators say Pope committed the offense in Florence County by “recruiting, enticing, harboring, transporting, providing, obtaining, or soliciting by any means a victim who is under the age of 18 for the purpose of sex trafficking.”

Agents said they were conducting a sexually related investigation in Darlington when they learned through social media that Pope solicited the victim, who is under the age of 18, for sex acts. Also, a sworn statement was made by a person who said they received money and other things of value for commercial sex acts from Pope, according to the affidavit.