Trio charged with looting after deadly tornado hits Alabama community

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT/Newspath) — The Fultondale Police Department has arrested three people after they said the suspects took items from a home that was damaged by Monday’s tornado.

According to police, the two men and one juvenile are from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The adult suspects have been identified as 21-year-old Josue Villa and 18-year-old Ignacio Ramirez.

All three have been charged with third-degree burglary and are being held at the Jefferson County Jail. Authorities say all of the stolen items have since been returned.

The terrifying EF-3 nighttime tornado that blasted through suburban Birmingham, trapping entire families in the remnants of shattered homes and killing a teenager sheltering in his basement, left a trail of destruction that stunned even longtime residents used to Alabama’s violent weather.

A teenager died and at least 30 people were injured as the tornado carved a 10-mile path through Birmingham’s northern suburbs, an area severely damaged by a much larger tornado a decade ago.

Tim Herring, who survived the twister by huddling in a bathtub with wife Patti Herring as roaring winds ripped off the roof of their house and splintered walls, had followed weather forecasts during the day and didn’t expect the worst until it happened late Monday.

“I’ve lived here 64 years. I wasn’t too worried,” he said. Herring added: “I’ve helped folks after tornadoes. This time, it’s us.”

Across the road, Jason Williams struggled to explain how he, his wife Renee and their two daughters made it out alive after their home collapsed, trapping them in the basement shelter where they’d sought refuge.

“God had his mighty hand on us. That’s all I can say. God protected us last night,” said Williams, who had a cut on his forehead and bruises on his legs but was otherwise OK.