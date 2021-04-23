Trio nabbed on drug trafficking charges near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Police arrested 3 people earlier this month on drug trafficking charges stemming from two drug busts.

Barbaro Vazquez and Dawn Jade Poston were charged with drug trafficking and other charges after one operation at the Coral Sands Motel on Ocean Boulevard, according to police. Police seized 47 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 17 grams of meth, nine grams of crack cocaine, about five grams of marijuana, a Glock 43 9mm handgun, and $1,862 in cash.

Vazquez was previously arrested for trafficking meth in a Myrtle Beach prostitution operation in March 2020.

In a second operation, Timmy Alston Jr., was charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs, police said. Alston was pulled over in a traffic stop for being a wanted person and drugs were found during a search.

Alston attempted to run but was caught, according to police. Police seized 2.57 grams of heroin, 3.63 grams of cocaine base, 0.5 grams of cocaine, three grams of marijuana, and $2,133 in cash.

Alston was previously arrested for attempted murder after a shooting off of Osceola Street in Myrtle Beach in June 2020.