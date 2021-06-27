Tropical low pressure forms off Southeast United States

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A broad area of low pressure has become more organized throughout the day Sunday after tapping into the warm waters of the Atlantic ocean. The low pressure — also called Invest 96-L — is about 500 miles east-southeast of the Georgia/South Carolina border.

The system is currently moving toward the west.

This westward movement will not only take it near the U.S. coast, but into the warm waters of the Gulf Stream.

Those waters will aid in strengthening this system into a tropical depression, or potentially into Tropical Storm Danny over the coming days.

Regardless of development, we are not expecting significant impacts here in Central North Carolina. An area of high pressure which is keeping us mainly rain-free and hot, will keep Invest 96-L just to our south, before curving back to the north.

An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Monday afternoon.

Our impacts, if any, will be minor and in the form of extra Atlantic moisture and passing tropical showers. The bottom line: don’t worry about this storm, but we will keep you updated.

