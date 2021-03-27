HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The teenage girl shot and killed in the Gayton Forest West subdivision near Mills Godwin High School has been identified as Lucia Bremer by her family.

According to Henrico County Public Schools, Bremer was an 8th grader at Quioccasin Middle School. Melanie Phipps, Principal of Quioccasin Middle School said Bremer was an amazing public speaker and loved to tell jokes and make people laugh.

Phipps added that on Sunday, March 28, a virtual space will be offered to family, students and staff to “grieve and support” one another. Organizers are asking for those to show their support by wearing gray and white, two of Bremer’s favorite colors.

Neighbors in the Gayton Forest West subdivision in Henrico are putting out luminaries and green ribbon, in honor of Lucia Bremer, who was killed Friday in a shooting here, near Mills Godwin High. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/hzAwRuOzqa — Sabrina Shutters (@SabrinaShutters) March 27, 2021

Student and staff support will be available at the school on Monday with an additional police presence.

On March 27, Henrico Police said they took a juvenile male into custody, in the early afternoon hours, after obtaining petitions for second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

No further details about the suspect’s identity will be released due to his age.

Gayton Forest West subdivision homeowner’s association president Meagan Cinder said it’s scary that the suspect was so young. She said the neighborhood plans to bring in counselors to talk to the kids who live there.

Cinder and her husband were putting out luminaries at the scene of the shooting early Saturday afternoon. Neighbors are also wrapping green ribbon on mailboxes in the community, because Bremer’s favorite color was green.

Mills Godwin High School’s football game against Henrico was canceled Friday night after the shooting. Henrico County Public Schools let the community know all student-athletes were safe and sheltering in place.

Mills Godwin High alum Jared Luck’s sister goes to the school and said the lockdown Friday was an intense moment because his sister’s phone was dead.

“This happening so close to where she goes to school and while she’s, you know, attending her field hockey practice, it’s terrifying. I felt helpless,” Luck told 8News Saturday.

A witness that was outside when the shooting happened said he tried to administer CPR to the girl after she was shot multiple times.

The witness told 8News they noticed two girls walking on a path that leads from Godwin High School being closely followed by a man. He then heard multiple gunshots and when he got closer to the area, he found a girl suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Bremer was taken to a local hospital to be treated where she later died.

The juvenile male will be transported and processed at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.

Several of Bremer’s friends, some of whom were on the swim on soccer team with her were out at the scene of the shooting early Saturday afternoon, putting out flowers at a memorial.