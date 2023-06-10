RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — After speaking at the Georgia Republican Convention, Former President Donald Trump stopped by a local Waffle House, where he signed autographs, posed for photos and chatted with supporters.

“We did absolutely nothing wrong,” Trump said of federal authorities unsealing a lengthy indictment accusing him of mishandling national security secrets and then covering up his actions.

Trump spoke to several people at the Columbus, Georgia, restaurant along Veterans Parkway. He also spoke briefly to dozens inside the Waffle House about the indictment.

“The documents, whole thing is a witch hunt. It’s a disgrace. Should never happen. It’s hurting our country,” Trump said to a crowd that embraced his appearance.

WTVM reported that about 100 people were crammed inside the Waffle House.

Trump later spoke to the North Carolina Republican Convention in Greensboro Saturday evening.

An indictment by the Department of Justice is an attempt to “thwart the will of the American people,” former Trump said at the state GOP convention dinner in North Carolina.

“I promise you this: If you put me back in the White House, their reign will be over and American will be a free nation once again,” he said to a standing ovation.

The indictment is an attempt to damage his chances for a second term, he alleged.

Trump is accused of willfully defying Justice Department demands to return classified documents, enlisting aides in his efforts to hide the records and even telling his lawyers that he wanted to defy a subpoena for the materials stored at his residence.

In appearances at Republican state conventions in Georgia and North Carolina on Saturday, Trump sought to frame the 37 criminal charges he’s facing as an attack on not just him but also his supporters.

“In the end they’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you, and I’m just standing in the way,” he said in North Carolina.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report