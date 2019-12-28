TV sports reporter among 5 killed as plane crashes while heading to Peach Bowl

LAFAYETTE, La. (WGNO/AP) – WDSU sports reporter Carley McCord was among the victims of the small plane crash in Lafayette that claimed five lives this morning.

“We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” WDSU President and General Manager Joel Vilmenay said. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family.”

Carley McCord in a photo from WDSU

The 30-year-old McCord was the daughter-in-law of LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger. She was married to Steven Ensminger Jr.

“Words cannot express the tremendous amount of sorrow our entire staff holds for Carley and her family,” WDSU News Director Akili Franklin said. “She was an extraordinary woman and a talented reporter. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends. She will be severely missed.”

McCord was traveling to attend the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, according to reports.

Information from Flightaware.com showed flight N42CV, a twin-engine turboprop Piper owned by Cheyenne Partners LLC, took off from Lafayette at 9:20 a.m. Saturday and was headed for DeKalb-Peachtree Airport near Atlanta.

According to the site, the flight seemed to reach a speed of around 192 mph and reached an altitude of 375 feet before the crash. The impact of the crash blew out the windows at the U.S. Post Office.

The passengers of the plane have been confirmed as follows:

Ian E. Biggs, the plane’s pilot, age 51

Robert Vaughn Crisp II, age 59

Carley Ann McCord, age 30

Gretchen D. Vincent, age 51

Michael Walker Vincent, age 15

One injured plane passenger remains hospitalized and in critical condition:

Stephen Wade Berzas, age 37

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are scheduled to arrive at the scene of the fatal crash by 9 p.m.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said it will likely be another day before more information is released from their investigation, according to KLFY.

LATEST HEADLINES

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now