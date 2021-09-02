Twin infants found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina day care, authorities say

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two infants were found dead inside of a vehicle.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Boulevard after receiving reports about the discovery of two unresponsive infants.

Upon arrival, deputies found the two infants inside of a vehicle. They were both pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

The infants were twin boys, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

It is unclear if the staff at Sunshine House is involved in this incident. The daycare will be closed until Sept. 7.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details are limited at this time.

