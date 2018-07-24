Twin toddlers die after being pulled from in-home day care pool in Tenn. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of the toddler twins who died. WATE-TV image [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Two toddlers pulled from a pool in West Knox County on Friday morning have died after being rushed to Children's Hospital.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says the two children are a twin boy and girl, almost two years old. Initial reports were that they were a one- and two-year-old, but officials later clarified that they are twins.

Deputies say they were staying with a babysitter at a home on Fox Lonas Road. The babysitter said she started looking for the twins after another child arrived around 10 a.m. and found them in the deep end of the swimming pool.

Both twins were rushed to Children's Hospital by ambulance. The girl passed away, and the boy was placed life support. He died Sunday afternoon.

According to Knox County's new business filing database, the house on Fox Lonas Road where the drowning happened was registered as an in-home day care called Om Baby to Jennifer Salley in January 2015.

The Care.com listing for Om Baby says the daycare has been in business since 2010 and is state-licensed. The site shows the day care has space for three infants and three toddlers at a rate of $40 per day.

The day care also offers summer swim lessons at a cost of $150.

The most recent review of the daycare was posted on June 3.

Tennessee Department of Human Services spokesman Sky Arnold said the department has no record of the woman at the address ever having a child care license. Arnold said unlicensed child care providers are allowed to care for no more than four unrelated children at a time.

"At this point, it is our understanding that she was not in violation of that when the incident at the pool occurred," Arnold said.

KCSO and the Department of Children's Services are investigating.