NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested following a shooting that left a retired Norfolk Police sergeant dead and a woman seriously injured Monday evening.

Dispatchers said the shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 9200 block of Phillip Avenue, which is in the West Ocean View area.

Police said the shooting happened inside a home. When they got to the scene, officers found a man and a woman suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as 83-year-old William I. Moore, was pronounced dead at the scene. Norfolk Police say Moore was a retired sergeant with the department and served from 1965-1997.

The 63-year-old woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition.

After further investigation, police arrested Andra Brown and Xavier E Hudspeth, both 19, on charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.

Xavier E Hudspeth (photo: Norfolk PD)

Andra Brown (photo: Norfolk PD)

Both suspects are currently being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.