Two-headed sea turtle hatchling found in Hilton Head

Courtesy: Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island Facebook page.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – A two-headed sea turtle hatchling was found in Hilton Head Island.

The Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island said in a Facebook post the hatchling was found on Tuesday during a nest inventory.

“This mutation is more common in reptiles than in other animals but it is still very rare,” the post said. “As with other live hatchlings found during a nest inventory, this hatchling was released to the ocean.”

