Two-headed sea turtle hatchling found in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – A two-headed sea turtle hatchling was found in Hilton Head Island.

The Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island said in a Facebook post the hatchling was found on Tuesday during a nest inventory.

“This mutation is more common in reptiles than in other animals but it is still very rare,” the post said. “As with other live hatchlings found during a nest inventory, this hatchling was released to the ocean.”

We thought we had seen it all during this very busy season on Sea Turtle Patrol! Yesterday on patrol during a nest… Posted by Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now