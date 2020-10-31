NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ring cameras and other security videos are catching a lot of activity lately, especially in East Nashville, where a homeowner saw a U-Haul truck drive up and steal their mail in broad daylight.

In the video, at first, viewers might think it could be a mail truck of some sort. But it turns out it’s a U-Haul van rented, as it says, for about $20 an hour.

The van drives up to the East Nashville mailbox with the red flag up for outgoing mail, stops, takes the mail, and drives off.

Several others on and near Greenland Avenue report the same U-Haul stealing their outgoing mail, too. One resident tells said that’s why she takes her mail to the post office.

“That is very scary. People have very important pieces of mail they’re expecting to receive and also that they’re sending out including checks,” Danette Mahabeer said.

In this case, the culprit got some checks. Over off Fleet Drive in Hermitage Thursday morning,

a pickup truck was caught on camera taking what was inside another mailbox.

“I took it out around 10 a.m., and then by 10:27 it was gone. I came out here to check on the mail later, the neighbor said ‘Hey the mailman just got here, he hasn’t checked the mail yet.’ I said ‘Well, my flags down’ and he said ‘well he hasn’t picked up the mail yet.’ So I immediately went in to check my cameras,” Perry Shealy said.

That’s when he spotted a white truck drive up just after he had put out a pair of shoes he sold on eBay.

“The guy had just, broad daylight, grabs the package and drives out,” Shealy explained. “Got himself some used shoes, jokes on him!”

But in all seriousness, he said it’s sad.

“People are desperate right now, times, are really tough. I can’t begin to imagine what some people are going through it just, it would be a shame to go to federal prison over stealing a pair of used shoes,” he said.

Theft of mail is a federal crime and stealing things like ballots, causing someone to lose their right to vote, could lead to serious prison time.

The election commission in Davidson County confirms they have not had any reports of stolen ballots.

WKRN also reported on a woman who had been arrested and charged for stealing outgoing mail in a similar U-Haul van and check washing.

If you know who may be doing this, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

Officials say the safest way to mail something is to take it directly to the post office.