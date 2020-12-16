Undercover authorities seize 1,000+ fentanyl-laced pills in Tennessee

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An undercover investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Middle Tennessee Opioid/Overdose Task Force has led to an arrest and the seizure of more than a thousand fentanyl-laced pills.

During the summer and fall, officers with the task force began investigating a series of overdoses across Middle Tennessee. During the investigation, the TBI said it discovered Giovanni Luevano was responsible for selling 1,100 fentanyl-laced pills.

On Dec. 11, TBI agents, Murfreesboro Police, and agents with the DEA Tactical Division arrested Luevano. He was charged with distribution of schedule II drugs and was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

The Middle Tennessee Opioid/Overdose Task Force includes TBI special agents with the Drug Investigation Division, officers from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Murfreesboro Police Department, Smyrna Police Department, and La Vergne Police Department, as well as DEA Tactical Diversion officials.