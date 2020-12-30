Unexploded artillery triggers neighborhood evacuation near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach area neighborhood was evacuated Monday evening due to an unexploded artillery shell, according to an incident report.

Horry County Police photo

A man had picked up the shell from the Waccamaw River and brought it home, according to the Horry County police report.

The man planned to polish it and use it as a decoration, but had second thoughts and brought it to a workshop on Shetland Lane.

On scene, an officer saw what appeared to be a previously fired, but unexploded, rusted artillery shell, according to the report.

The area was evacuated within at least 300 feet.

The bomb squad arrived and secured the surrounding area. The scene was cleared by at least 6:40 p.m. Monday.

The Horry County Police Department on Tuesday warned residents near Highway 90 that they may hear a loud noise as the bomb squad worked with the United States Air Force to dispose of the shell, according to a tweet from the organization.

