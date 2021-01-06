Unwashed dishes led to shooting at Tennessee home, warrants say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man drove from Cookeville to a home in Hermitage where he fired at least one gunshot through a window because his girlfriend’s sons did not wash their dishes, an arrest warrant alleges.

Christopher Snow, 31, was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges in connection with the incident last week.

A warrant states the sons of Snow’s girlfriend, who had been at his home in Cookeville, were staying at a relative’s house on Concord Drive in Hermitage the night of Dec. 28.

Snow sent a text message to the sons, one of which is an adult, and confronted them about not washing dishes, the paperwork alleges. During an argument over text, investigators said Snow threatened to kill the two.

The warrant states Snow then drove to the home in Hermitage and busted out the window of a vehicle parked outside.

When Snow saw the two looking out a window, police said he pulled the screen off that window and opened it, attempting to grab a revolver that the adult son had armed himself with. The adult son reportedly pulled the trigger, attempting to strike Snow, but the gun did not fire.

Snow grabbed the revolver and fired at least one bullet into the home, striking a window in front of the two victims, according to the warrant. No injuries were reported.

Following his arrest Tuesday, Snow was booked into the Metro jail on multiple charges, including vandalism, burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $77,000.

A booking photo for Snow was not immediately released by Metro police.