US Marshals arrest Virginia man who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt at Capitol riot

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) A man from Hampton Roads photographed wearing a sweatshirt with the words “Camp Auschwitz” during the U.S. Capitol insurrection last Wednesday is in custody.

Robert Keith Packer, 56, was arrested on Wednesday morning by U.S. Marshals based in Norfolk.

Federal charging documents in the case are sealed, and so far the FBI and Capitol police have not shared what charges he faces, though he was photographed inside the Capitol during the insurrection and had a warrant for his arrest out of the District of Columbia.

He was booked Western Tidewater Regional Jail and is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in Norfolk.

On Twitter Wednesday, the FBI announced it was seeking information “that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C.”

Packer’s image was not one of those released by the FBI. The FBI declined to comment on Packer.

The agency is urging people who saw unlawful activity during the violent protests to submit information to them. The FBI has provided an online tips form.

This story will be updated.