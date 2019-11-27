US Marshals capture Marine deserter accused of murder in Virginia

The U.S. Marshals Service said the 22-year-old U.S. Marine accused of murder in Virginia has been arrested.

Michael Brown was wanted in the murder of Rodney Brown, who was shot to death in Franklin County, Virginia Nov. 9.

Brown went AWOL last month, abandoning his post at North Carolina’s Camp LeJeune.

Police said he returned to his home outside Roanoke, where they believe he shot and killed his stepfather.

He was named to the FBI’s Most Wanted List as the manhunt intensified for him.

Details of his capture are unknown at this time.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

CBS 17 will live steam that event.

This breaking story will be updated.