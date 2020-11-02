US Marshals find 27 missing children during search in Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says federal marshals have recovered 27 children reported as missing throughout the state of Virginia.

A news release on Friday announced the completion of a five-day law enforcement effort, dubbed “Operation Find Our Children.”

The department also said the operation confirmed the location of six additional children previously reported as missing but subsequently discovered by the U.S. Marshals Service as being in the custody of their legal guardian.

The department says that since 2005, the U.S. Marshals Service has recovered more than 2,000 missing children.