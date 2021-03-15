NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Marshals are searching for a man they say is accused of the murder of a mother and daughter in Norfolk.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kenyatta Ferrell Jones has been charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The call for the fatal shooting of the two women came in early Friday morning in the 800 block of Goff Street, just off Tidewater Drive in Norfolk.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene in the parking lot. They were identified by police as 52-year-old Alicia A. Hereford and 23-year-old Morgan B. Bazemore. Both were from Norfolk.

The night of the incident, witnesses who spoke to 10 On Your Side said they heard about 15 gunshots. A tow truck was also seen taking a vehicle away from the scene for the investigation.

Saturday, 10 On Your Side spoke to Gianna Smith, who was close to the family.

“And it was just unbelievable. That was something that I woke up to, seeing and hearing about,” said Smith as she recalled waking up Friday morning to learn her childhood friend and her friend’s mother had been killed.

“It’s very tragic,” she continued.

Smith says Bazemore’s twin brother is hurting the most.

“I know a lot of people are sending out prayers and condolences to him because not only did he lose his twin sister, but he lost his mother as well,” she said.

Smith says their community will miss the tight mother-daughter duo.

“She supported everyone around her that she had ties with, especially her brother. Her mom and her were the bestest of friends, you know, and they were beautiful. Everything about their relationship was beautiful. Her mother was like a mom to a lot of the people in the community. When you seen her, you love talking to her and just catching up with things and she’s real sweet,” Smith said.

She says she knows who Jones is, but does not know how he was involved with Bazemore and Hereford, but she prays justice is served.

“I’m just not sure what’s going on with the situation. I’m not sure what’s taking place. And hopefully, that in due time, they’ll let us know the situation and what’s happening and the responsibility of what took place,” she said.

Jones is described as 6-feet-tall and weighs around 220 pounds. Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to Jones’ arrest.