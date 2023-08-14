NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Magoo, the rapper best known for his longtime partnership with fellow Norfolk native Timbaland, has died at age 50.

Timbaland confirmed the news on Monday morning, after reports of Magoo’s death first circulated Sunday night. A cause of death has not been released.

“Rest easy my king,” Timbaland wrote on Instagram, where he shared two different video tributes.

Magoo, whose real name is Melvin Barcliff, released his first album, Welcome to Our World, with Timbaland back in 1997, featuring hits like “Up Jumps da Boogie” and “Luv 2 Luv U,” and collaborations with Missy Elliott, Aaliyah and Ginuwine.

The pair would go on to release two more albums, Indecent Proposal (2001) and Under Construction, Part II (2003).

Many other artists joined Timbaland in mourning Magoo’s death on social media, including artist Digital Black, who said “big bro wasn’t ready for this at all #superfriends.”