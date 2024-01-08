NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One year has passed since a 6-year-old student shot his first grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia, and six Richneck parents filed a lawsuit against Newport News school administrators.

Families of Richneck students file lawsuit

The suit alleges that Richneck and Newport News school administrators “failed the students” on Jan. 6, 2023.

“Unfortunately for these very young children, they associate school with trauma and all of that could have been prevented with one phone call,” said Emily Brannon, attorney for the families.

Brannon explained to Nexstar affiliate WAVY news that the lawsuit addresses failures to report a gun on school grounds to police, gross negligence and emotional trauma. Each lawsuit seeks $3 million dollars and punitive damages.

Mark Anthony Garcia Sr., a Richneck parent, believes the shooting could have been prevented. Garcia spoke with 10 On Your Side last year – following the shooting explaining several security concerns he had prior to the incident.

‘It could have been prevented’: Richneck Elementary School parent addresses security issues following shooting

“My son is still experiencing a lot of anxiety, depression, a lot of nightmares still about the situation,” said Garcia.

Garcia explains his son’s class was just feet away from where the first-grader shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner.

“My son was trying to calm everybody down and telling students, ‘Hey, if we be quiet, maybe the shooter won’t get us.’ My son was being a leader when he didn’t know how to be a leader in that situation,” he said.

Garcia adds he found out about the school shooting on WAVY-TV 10 news.

“We got no text message, no email, no phone call… not one call,” said Garcia. “By the time we got there, the area was cornered off. It was about two miles and we had to walk.”

Garcia said he recorded the former Superintendent as he made parents wait, citing miscommunications among school leaders.

“They let us get our children after, two to four hours. Some people didn’t get their child until six to eight hours,” he said. “They were out there for a very long time.”

Following the shooting, Garcia said he volunteered as a cafeteria monitor until he removed his child from the school.

“My son still looked over his shoulder every single day, even though I sat there every single morning,” said Garcia. “[I] gave high fives and daps to all of the kids to as they went in that school. I didn’t leave until the last child got into that school every single day. I know that this situation is heart wrenching for everybody!”

Garcia adds he hopes the lawsuit will provide, “the answers that we have been asking for a very long time… We deserve that.”