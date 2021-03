FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded after a vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 95 in Florence Monday.

Around 8:16 a.m. troopers were sent to the area of I-95 and mile marker 157 southbound, according to the highway patrol website.

The area was shut down except for one lane and motorists were asked to find an alternate route.

Billowing black smoke could be seen coming from the large flames from the vehicle along the highway.