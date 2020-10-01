NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash led to a vehicle going off a bridge Wednesday morning on Shore Drive at Little Creek.
Firefighters say there were two vehicles involved, with one going over the bridge about 40 feet down into a marshy area. The 911 call came in at 11:38 a.m.
The vehicle landed upside down, but firefighters say all of its occupants were able to get out before crews arrived. Two people in total were hospitalized, but firefighters said it’s unclear how many people were in the two vehicles.
Photos of the other vehicle show heavy front end damage.
Northbound lanes on Shore Drive were closed for a time, but reopened by 4 p.m.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Federal judge questions North Carolina absentee ballot rule change
- Vehicle goes off Virginia bridge, lands upside down 40 feet below after crash
- Chrissy Teigen’s heartbreaking announcement brings awareness to taboo topic of losing a baby
- CBS 17 Job Alert – Barnes & Noble and rue21 are hiring
- Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates 96th birthday
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now