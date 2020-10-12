VIDEO: 11-year-old boy crashes stolen school bus while leading 12 cops on chase, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (CBS Newspath/WAFB) — An 11-year-old boy led a dozen police cars in a chase while driving the bus police say he stole.

The only good news is the young boy is safe after crashing the bus into a tree at a home in nearby Central.

Baton Rouge police said the incident began just before 11 a.m. Sunday when the boy took the bus from Progress Head Start.

Police said they believe it was a push start, but whatever it was, the boy figured out how to get it going. Once police got involved, the boy driver took them on a chase ending in a crash on Greenwells Springs Road in Central — more than seven miles away.

The woman whose yard he landed in says it was shocking.

“Thank goodness he was OK and safe,” said Libby Smith. “But it was not your typical Sunday afternoon occurrence for sure. But we’re blessed and that it didn’t do any more damage than what it did.”

No one was injured. The boy has been taken into custody.

He will face several charges including motor vehicle theft and aggravated flight.

