VIDEO: 2 bear cubs sneak into van, honk horn and are let out

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Some breaking news out of Gatlinburg, a dual bear cub “carjacking” of a work van on Friday.

Jeff Stokely shared videos of the situation with WATE-TV.

Stokely, who works for A.S.A.P. Security systems, says he was with a customer on Helden Circle when two bear cubs climbed inside the work van while he wasn’t looking.

While inside the van, the bears did some rummaging around and even honked the horn.

Stokely managed to get the bears out of the vehicle by opening the rear door and letting the small bear cubs just walk out.

The bears then ran down a small hill.

During the incident, Stokely kept an eye out for the “mama bear,” who he figured was not far away.

