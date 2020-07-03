VIDEO: 2 starfish near Myrtle Beach touch arm tips, then one takes shape of banana peel

GARDEN CITY BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two gray sea stars caught on camera gently touch arms, and one transforms into the shape of a banana peel.
It’s almost as if they tried to touch hands and one started looking like a banana peel while the other seems like it’s dancing through the air, said Austin Bond, who caught the creatures on camera.
Bond said it is extremely difficult to get tight shots like these of the sea stars.
We are glad he had a little more time today to capture the video.
